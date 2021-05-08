Lagos State Police Command has disagreed with the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) over claims that some form of explosives caused the fire outbreak at a section of Kairo market in Oshodi-Isolo LGA of Lagos state.

The inferno, which torched over 90 structures, started around 8 pm on Thursday, destroying goods worth millions of naira.

Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, Director-General of LASEMA, said initial investigations suggest that some form of explosives/accelerants were used; indicating some foul play.

According to him, 66 shops, 22 containerized shops, and four offices were affected, adding that officials of the agency were attacked while trying to put out the fire.

“Members of the public sabotaged our efforts by cutting our hoses in the middle to save their individual shops which affected the overall efforts of our personnel and damage to our equipment,” TheCable quoted him as saying.

“Some members of our team were attacked with several sustaining injuries that required medical attention.

“It is of note that in the course of attempting to discharge their duties, first responders are being attacked. The agency intends to engage with the market authorities for sensitization on fire prevention and modalities of cooperation in such incidents.

“The agency frowns on the assault and mistreatment of its personnel and will be carrying out an investigation.”

Countering LASEMA, Hakeem Odumosu, the state commissioner of police, said explosives were not responsible for the fire outbreak.

“The rumour going around that it was a bomb should be dismissed,” Odumosu said.

“The tension is already high in the country and we should not make inflammatory statements.

“That’s why I am here with my technical team, the bomb experts in the police and they have gone round and no proof the fire was caused by a bomb. It has been ruled out that there was a bomb explosion here. No bomb was found here. So people should allow the fire service and the police to conduct their investigation and when the report from their laboratory comes out, we will make a statement.”

