James Dean, 35, a former player for Chorley FC and AFC Fylde, was last seen in Oswaldtwistle at around midnight on Wednesday, Lol May 5, Newshub report.

A desperate search was launched on Saturday after his heartbroken family became seriously concerned by his disappearance. But on Sunday, police announced that a body had been found believed to be Mr. Dean.

A statement from Lancashire Constabulary said: “Following extensive police enquiries a body was found in the Moscow Mill Street area around 2.25pm today (Sunday, May 9).

“While the body has yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be Mr Dean. His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course. We would like to thank everyone who assisted during the search for James.”

James, a 6ft3in striker from Blackburn, began his career at Great Harwood Town before stints at Clitheroe, Nortwich Victoria, and Stalybridge Celtic.

After a move to Bury in 2007, James made four Football League appearances.

Stalybridge Celtic paid tribute to the forward on Twitter, posting: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of former Celtic player James Dean. Rest in peace, James.”

His other former clubs also revealed their shock following the news of his death.

Padiham Football club tweeted: “Simply the worst news to be heard. Rest in Peace Deano.”

Ashton Town AFC wrote: “Everyone at Ashton Town is extremely saddened to hear about the passing of James Dean. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very difficult time.