Police in England have said divers have found a yet to be identified body in a habour while in search of a missing Bristol University student Olisa Odukwe.

The 20 year old was last seen leaving his home in the Redland area in the early hours of May 1. His friends described his disappearance as “completely out of character”.

The police further stated that formal identification has not yet been carried out but Odukwe’s family have been informed.

Odukwe, who attended Bennett Memorial School in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, was in his second year at the university.

“In light of new information, we are now grieving the loss of our dear friend Olisa,” University of Bristol Association Men’s Football Club (UBAFC), said in a tribute post for him on Instagram

“Please keep Olisa’s family and friends in your thoughts at this difficult time.”

UBAFC said the young man was “universally loved; a kind, gentle and funny character who brought a smile to the face of whoever he was with.”

The University have also urged his friends to make contact with their wellbeing services.

“We know this news will be upsetting for many students,” the school said.

“Our thoughts are with his friends and family who we are supporting at this incredibly difficult time.”





