By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo An attempt by some public secondary school students in Ede, Osun state, to mob a man, Wasiu Olasunkanmi, 30, for allegedly picking dried human faeces was foiled by police in the town.

It was gathered that the suspected ritualist was picking dried human faeces at a dumping site close to Muslim Grammar School, around 10:30 am on Friday when he was sighted by students and was challenged.

Unsatisfied with his explanation, the students began to beat him but for the timely intervention of policemen who arrived at the scene to prevent him from being mobbed.

ALSO READ: Zamfara Cargo Airport to begin operation in 2021 ― Gov Matawalle As the students were unable to face the police, they resorted to pelting stones at their vehicle with view to stopping them from taking the suspect away.

Confirming the incident, Osun state police command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, said, Wasiu, a resident of Oke-Yidi area of the town was rescued from being mobbed by the students.

“Some students went on rampage after the suspect was arrested and begin to pelt stones on the police vehicle. The police sent reinforcement and five of the students were arrested.

“Wasiu is presently in police custody as the case is subjected to further investigation after which he would be arraigned in court”, she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...