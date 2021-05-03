The Police Command in Oyo State has foiled a criminal operation at Bakari, a border village between Oyo and Ogun State and recovered an AK-47 rifle while on stop and search operation.

The command’s Public Relation Officer, DSP Adewale Osifeso, made the disclosed in a statement issued on Monday and made available to newsmen in Ibadan.

Osifeso said the operatives attached to the command’s Monitoring Unit made the breakthrough on Sunday at about 4:30 pm while on a stop and search duty at Bakari.

“The suspect spotted the tactical team performing their routine intelligence checks from afar and immediately turned his Bajaj motorcycle to flee.

” In swift response, the tactical operatives followed in hot pursuit after the fleeing suspect, who turned off the main highway into a pathways leading into a nearby forest, an action that led to a sack falling off the back of his motorcycle.

READ ALSO: NDLEA raids eateries in Plateau, Enugu, recovers drugged cakes, cocaine “A cursory look into the content of the sack revealed it was an AK-47 riffle with breech number 353913,” Osifeso said.

The PPRO further said that comprehensive investigations was ongoing to not only to apprehend the suspect but to as well crack down his criminal network and supply chain.

He said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ngozi Onadeko, enjoined the good people of the state to partner with the Police in terms of sharing credible and timely information that would stamp out crime in the state. (NAN)

