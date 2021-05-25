Nigeria Police

Police in Delta said on Tuesday in Warri that they foiled a kidnap or robbery attempt at Oghara in Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state.

Acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Edafe Bright, told newsmen that the suspected kidnappers or robbers engaged police operatives who were on patrol in conjunction with local vigilantes in a gun duel.

He added that the suspects escaped with various degrees of injuries sustained in the duel.

“On May 23, suspected kidnappers came with a speedboat as usual with the intention of causing mayhem and kidnapping unsuspecting victims.

“Officers and men of Oghara Division in conjunction with local vigilantes, who had already put proactive measures in place, resisted them by way of engaging the criminals in a gun duel.

“The suspected kidnappers who could not withstand the firepower of the police, jumped into the river and escaped with possible bullet injuries,’’ he said.

Bright said one pump action gun with live cartridges was recovered from the suspects while efforts were on-going to bring them to book.

He said that in a related development, the Command nabbed four suspected cultists in Warri on May 22.

A locally-made gun and one live cartridge and a cutlass were recovered from the suspects

One of those nabbed led the police to another suspect who gave him the gun and to other members who had earlier escaped, Bright said.

Bright said the suspects confessed to be members of senior and junior “Eiye’’ cult groups.





No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...