The operatives of the Nigeria Police Force attached to the Ebonyi State Police Command have intercepted and recovered a 753 live ammunition of General-Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) which was concealed in a sack being transported in a commercial vehicle from Abakaliki, Ebonyi Stat e to Umuahia in Abia State.

According to a statement released by the Nigerian Police Force Public Relations Officer , Frank Mba, the intelligence-driven covert operation, which led to the interception and recovery of the ammunition, is part of efforts by men of the Nigerian Police Force to identify and crack down on criminal networks and supply chains for weapons and ammunition in and around the countr

The statement further revealed that comprehensive investigations aimed at bringing to book all persons linked to the crime is currently ongoing.

In a related development, investigations into the foiled bank robbery at the Onueke branch of a commercial bank in Ebonyi State which occurred in January, 2021, has already yielded results.

“Police operatives led by the Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State Command, on 29th April, 2021, stormed the criminal hideout of the suspected robbers at Oriuzo village in Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State,” the press statement continued.

“The suspects on sighting the police squad, opened fire on them. But the gallant police team engaged them in a fire battle. The suspects were eventually overpowered and three (3) members of the gang including two (2) male and one (1) female met their water loo following bullet injuries sustained during the exchange of gunfire. Other suspects fled in different directions.

“Two (2) Ak47 riffles, five (5) pump action guns, six (6) pistols, fifty (50) Ak47 ammunition, one hundred and twenty-six (126) cartridges, Jack knives, cutlasses, and a 40-page notebook containing inventories of ammunition purchased by the gang were recovered. A Honda Pilot Jeep with Reg No. ABJ 163 NJ used for the foiled bank robbery was also recovered by the Police Team.

“Unrelenting in their quest to apprehend the remaining suspects, the Police team traced the suspects to a shrine where the robbers usually go for mystical powers before embarking on their robbery operations. Two (2) of the suspects were eventually arrested from the supposedly safe haven -the shrine. Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to arrest other fleeing members of the gang and their spiritual godfather – the chief priest of the shrine.

“The Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc, while commending the Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State Police Command, CP Aliyu Garba and officers of the command, for excellently harnessing intelligence to nip the crimes in the bud, assured citizens of the renewed commitment of the Force to improving public safety and combating all forms of violent crimes across the land,” the statement concluded.

