The Police Command in Kwara has called on the owners of impounded vehicles and motorcycles during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown to claim the items within 14 days to avoid being auctioned.

This is contained in a statement issued by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Sp Ajayi Okasanmi on Monday in Ilorin.

“The Kwara Police Command wishes to inform the public of its readiness to clear all divisional police headquarters and other formations within the state of all accidented, unclaimed exhibits, including impounded motorcycles during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown and curfew imposed by the state government.

"As such, owners of such vehicles and motorcycles are given 14 days of grace to come with the original documents for identification and collection.

“Also, be informed that after the expiration of the 14-day ultimatum, all unclaimed items will be auctioned.

“Commissioner of Police Kwara State Command Mohammed Bagega also wishes to assure the good people of the state his determination to sustain the peace and security the state is known for”, the statement read.

He urged the people to be vigilant and inform the police of strange movement within their area.

