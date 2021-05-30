Police in Imo State at the weekend shot dead four suspected hoodlums who were among those attempting to set ablaze the Izombe Police Station in Oguta Local Government Area of the state.

The policemen also repelled the others from attacking the public facility. Some of the hoodlums escaped with bullet wounds.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana, a Superintendent of Police (SP), confirmed the incident.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Abutu Yaro, commended the officers who neutralized four of the suspects and repelling of the attack,

Yaro also ordered a mop-up of operation and arrest of fleeing bandits.

“On 29th May 2021 between 1900 hours and 2200 hours, some hoodlums in their number launched an offensive on Izombe Police Station but were repelled by the gallant policemen on duty,” Elkana said in a statement. “Four hoodlums were neutralised during the attack while others escaped with bullet wounds.

“The Commissioner of Police, Imo State, CP Abutu Yaro, FDC, commended the men for their abiding faith in defence of the public space and urged them to be resilient in this fight until the enemies of the people are totally defeated.

“Meanwhile, mop-up operation is ongoing with a view of arresting other fleeing members of the gang.”





