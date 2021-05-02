By Ikechukwu Odu The Enugu State Police Command, yesterday, said it has killed a yet-to-be-identified suspected kidnapper along Udi-Oji River Road during a gun duel with officers attached to Udi Police Division.

The police command also arrested one 26-year-old Samuel Felix suspected to be an armed robber along Akwuke Road, Gariki, Enugu.

In a statement released on Saturday by the spokesperson of the Command, Daniel Ndukwe, the operations were carried out in synergy with the personnel of the vigilante groups in the said locations, adding that two cut-to-size locally-made double-barrel guns, charm and other exhibits were recovered during the operations.

Part of the statement reads “Operatives attached to Udi Police Division in synergy with local vigilance group, on April 21, at about 10:45 p.m., intercepted a group of hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers, on old Udi-Oji River Road.

“The suspects opened fire on the team and in the ensuing gun duel, one of them was gunned down and later confirmed dead in the hospital, while others escaped with bullet injuries.

“One cut-to-size locally-made double-barrel gun with three live cartridges, one torchlight, one lighter, a pack of matches and items suspected to be charms were recovered.

“In a similar development, police operatives attached to Awkunanaw Police Division in synergy with Neighbourhood Watch Group, on April 19, at about 4:00 a.m., arrested Samuel Felix, 26, of Akwuke Road, Gariki in Enugu.

“Police operatives recovered one cut-to-size locally-made double-barrel gun.

“His arrest was sequel to a swift response to a distress call received the same date at about 3:40 a.m.

“It was alleged that the suspect and his accomplices at large, were robbing their victims of money, phones and other valuable at gunpoint in Agu-Uwani Akwuke Zone 2, Enugu.’’

Vanguard News Nigeria

