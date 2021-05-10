By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta Men of the Ogun State Police command on Sunday, shot and killed two suspected armed robbers at Sagamu Interchange, along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi who disclosed this on Monday in a statement said, the police engaged the robbers in a gun duel during a robbery operation.

According to Oyeyemi, the police at the Sagamu division, received a distress call, that “a robbery operation was going on at Sagamu Interchange and that one of their victims has been seriously injured.

"Upon the distress call, the DPO of the division, CSP Okiki Agunbiade quickly led his patrol team to the scene where they met the robbers attacking another victim, Agba Enoch.

“The team engaged them in a gun duel, at the end of which two members of the gang were fatally injured, while others escaped with gunshot injuries.

"The injured victim, one Adekunle Adewale, who was seriously matcheted on the head was rushed to hospital for medical attention", Oyeyemi said.

The PPRO disclosed that three handsets, one mock gun, one electric clipper, three ATM cards, and one blood-stained cutlass were recovered from the suspects.

He added that the State Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun has directed a massive manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang, with the view to bring them to justice.

