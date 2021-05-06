By Bose Adelaja The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 48 suspected hoodlums in respect to the crisis rocking Mile 12, Lagos State.

The arrest is part of the command’s commitment to maintaining law and order in the axis.

The spokesperson of the command, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said during investigation, it was discovered that one Aliyu Shuaibu, ‘m’, stabbed one Sadiq Oloyo, ‘m’, both of Gengere Community, and this claimed one life before any medical attention could be applied.

Following the incident, some hoodlums, on reprisal attack, went on rampage and caused commotion in the area.

He said: “On the strength of this development, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, directed that additional men be deployed to the area to restore normalcy while 48 of them were arrested.

“The Police boss has ordered that the hoodlums should be made to face the full wrath of the law to serve as a deterrent to others who might want to foment troubles in the state.”

READ ALSO: Insecurity: FCTA reiterates commitment to safety of school-age students Adejobi stated that the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, on Tuesday May 4, ordered for the arrest of 13 leaders of warring groups in the area who were fingered in the lingering crisis rocking Gengere Community, Mile 12, Ketu, Lagos on April 30, 2021.

He said CP has affirmed that the command and other security agencies will adopt a 24-hour- patrol and surveillance in the area until the culprits involved in the crises are brought to book and total law and order restored in the area.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police however warned that the command will not tolerate any act of violence and lawlessness in any part of the state as all hands are on deck to suppress any criminal act within the ambit of the law.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...