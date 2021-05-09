The Police Command in Kaduna State says it’s operatives have arrested a notorious suspected armed robber and cultist, and recovered a Baretta pistols from him.

The command’s spokesperson, ASP Mohammed Jalige, made the disclosure in a statement in Kaduna on Sunday.

Jalige said that the command acted on credible intelligence received from a good Samaritan through the DPO Kabala West on May 8, at about 07:00hrs

“We were reliably informed that a suspected armed robber responsible for terrorizing and dispossessing unsuspecting commuters of their valuables on Nmandi Azikwe Expressway, Kaduna, was sighted at an usual spot.

“On getting hint of the situation, the operatives of the command swiftly swung into action, carefully traced the location and succeeded in apprehending the suspect.”

He said that the suspect hails from Dekina LGA in Kogi and lives in Karatudu Unguwan Romi, Kaduna.

“We recovered in his possession 92G Elite Centurion Baretta Pistol loaded with six rounds of 9mm ammunition,” Jalige said

According to him, the suspect confessed to being a member of Black Axe Cult Group and where he acquired the prohibited firearm.

“The operatives have expanded investigation with a view to arresting other members of the gang and recover their operational weapons after which the suspect would be charged to court,” he added.

Jalige said that the command has urged communities to work closely with the police to ensure success in the fight against criminal elements.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Mr Umar Muri has assured all those who volunteer information to police of their safety and absolute confidentiality.





