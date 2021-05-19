A police officer has been charged after a child actor, Makayah McDermott and his aunt died after being hit by a car during a high-speed chase.

Metropolitan Police officer, Constable Edward Welch, who is 32 years old, will stand trial over the fatal collision in Penge, south London, in August 2016, which claimed the lives of Makayah McDermott, ten, and Rozanne Cooper, 34 nearly five years ago.

According to Dailymail, Joshua Dobby – the estranged son of a millionaire, ploughed into talented 10-year-old Makayah and his aunt Ms Cooper, 34, after losing control of the stolen Ford Focus in August 2016, his trial heard.

Ms. Cooper was taking her nephew, his older sisters, and her daughter for ice creams at a local park on August 31, 2016, when the black Ford Focus hit them.

Dobby, a drug addict, had been driving at three times the speed limit down one-way roads and jumped red lights while being chased by police before he crashed into the group, a court heard.

The young actor’s 13-year-old twin sisters, Niyah and Yahla, and Miss Cooper’s eight-year-old daughter Eva were injured in the crash.

Police constable Edward, an officer from the Metropolitan Police, was on Tuesday charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and dangerous driving.

A second Police constable who was with Police Constable Welch was not charged after the legal test for prosecution was not met for any alleged offences.

Police constable Edward Welch will make his first appearance before magistrates on a date yet to be fixed.

Dobby was previously jailed for 12 years, with three years on extended licence for two counts of manslaughter, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and dangerous driving.

He told his victims’ family in court at the time: “I’m truly sorry for what I have done.”

Talented actor and footballer Makayah, who appeared in an Asda advert, had dreamed of playing for Chelsea FC.

A Metropolitan police statement said: “We are aware the Crown Prosecution Service has charged Police constable Edward Welch with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and dangerous driving.

“This follows an incident where Rozanne Cooper, 34, and Makayah McDermott, 10, died on 31 August 2016.”

The court date and location for Pc Welch’s first appearance has not yet been fixed.

Janet Osemudiamen

Like this: Like Loading...