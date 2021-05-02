In the latest spate of attacks on security personnel and facilities, gunmen have attacked another police station in Ebonyi State, killing one officer in the process.

The Nation reports that the gunmen attacked the Abaomege Police Station in Onicha Local Government Area on Saturday night, killing one officer and leaving another with gunshot injuries.

A police source, who confirmed the attack to the publication said the gunmen stormed the station with dangerous arms.

“Yes some unknown gunmen attacked Abomege police station and a policeman was killed while another was hospitalized following injuries sustained in the attack,” the source stated.

The injured policeman, it was gathered, is receiving treatment at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki.

While the policemen on duty repelled the gunmen who retreated after a gun battle, it was learned that some of the attackers also sustained gunshot injuries during the attack.

The source who was familiar with the incident said reinforcement came in from other adjoining stations to repel the gunmen and prevent further damage to the facility.

Meanwhile, the Ebonyi Commissioner of Police and the spokesperson, Loveth Odah, are yet to confirm the development.

The attack comes barely 24 hours after a similar one was launched on a station in Akwa Ibom, killing three police personnel on duty.

Like this: Like Loading...