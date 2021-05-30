By Chidi Nkwopara Imo State Police Command has eventually confirmed the death of Ahmed Gulak in Imo State.

Part of the Police Bulletin signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Bala Elkana, read: “On May 30, 2021, at about 07:20hrs, armed bandits intercepted and attacked a Toyota Camry cab, carrying Ahmed Gulak and two others, who were on their way to Sam Mbakwe Airport to catch a flight.

READ ALSO: Ahmed Gulak’s murder, painful, senseless – Reno Omokri “Ahmed Gulak left his room at Protea Hotel without informing the police nor sister agencies, in view of the fragile security situation in the South East and Imo in particular. He left without any security escorts and while the cab driver took irregular route to the airport, six armed bandits who rode in a Toyota Sienna intercepted, identified and shot at Ahmed Gulak at around Umueze Obiangwu in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area, close to the Airport.

“The Commissioner of Police Imo State, Mr. Abutu Yaro, has directed a discreet investigation into the matter as Tactical and Special forces have been deployed to cordone off the area and arrest perpetrators.”

