Ahmed Gulak

Imo State Police Command Sunday night claimed four persons who participated in the murder of Ahmed Gulak have been killed dead in a shoot out at Aboh-Mbaise.

Gulak was killed on his way to the airport in Owerri, where he was going to catch a flight to Abuja.

Imo State Police Command spokesmen Bala EIkana said the driver of the late Gulak identified the dead bodies as those of the men who assassinated the late politician.

“Eyewitnesses account, especially the account given by the driver of the vehicle that was conveying Ahmed Gulak to the Airport before the attack, gave a vivid description of the assailants and the vehicles they used in carrying out the attack,” Elkana said.

“The assailants were said to have used a Toyota Camry 2005 model with silver colour; Toyota Sienna 1998 model with golden colour; Toyota Hilux with white colour; and a Lexus RX 330 with golden colour.”

Elkana said the registration numbers of the vehicles were withheld for security reasons.

He said apart from establishing the identities of the assailants and the description of the vehicles used in carrying out the attack, the police teams also got details of the direction the hoodlums took.

“With further leads, the team was able to establish the location of suspects. The suspects were rounded up at Afor Enyiogugu junction in Aboh-Mbaise Local Government Area,” the police spokesman said.

“The hoodlums were met distributing onions to locals from a trailer they confiscated. The trailer was loaded with onions from the Northern region of Nigeria.

Elkana said on sighting the police, the hoodlums providing security coverage to those sharing the onions opened fire on the police teams.

“The Gallant and battle-ready Police Officers swiftly returned the fire,” he said. “The six hoodlums who carried out the killings and four other members of their gang were fatally injured. Three out of the four vehicles used in attacking Gulak were recovered.

“Three AK 47 Rifles, one Pistol, five AK 47 magazines with ninety-two rounds of live ammunition and criminal charms were recovered.

“The driver who drove late Ahmed Gulak and a co- victim who survived have all identified them positively as their attackers and also identified the three vehicles recovered as those used by the attackers.”





