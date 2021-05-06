The Police Command in Ondo State has urged Nigerians to support security agencies in fighting the rising incidents of banditry and insecurity in the country.

ASP Tee Leo-Ikoro, the command’s spokesman, in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said that security in the country was the responsibility of all and shouldn’t be left to security agencies alone.

He said that residents must give necessary information to the police and other security agencies for them to act on.

The command’s spokesman said that the police and other security agencies in the state had been partnering to ensure the security of lives and properties of residents and visitors.

He also urged Nigerians to be vigilant and security conscious at all times in order to avoid being targets of criminals.

“Nigerian’s must get involved by cooperating with the Police and other security agencies in the fight against insecurity in the country.

“They must release all information and must not hoard any information capable of helping the police and other security agencies in the fight against insecurity.

“They must also be security conscious at all times and ensure that they are their brother’s keeper at all time,” he said.

Leo-Ikoro, however, attributed the low crime rate in Ondo State to the cooperation of residents in giving useful information to the police and other security agencies to tackle crime and insecurity.

He also urged residents in the state to do more to stem insecurity and other social vices in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

