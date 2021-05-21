Armed robbers have reportedly attacked an expatriate which resulted in the killing of a policeman on Friday, May 21 in Umuahia, the capital of Abia state.

The robbers reportedly traced their victim from Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway to bank road in Umuahia, where they intercepted the ash colour Highlander SUV of the victim.

According to The Guardian, an eyewitness said the armed men who traced their Chinese target to a bank where he went to withdraw money, took advantage of the traffic jam along Mission Hill area of Umuahia to intercept the vehicle, carting away millions of Naira.

They reportedly shot into the air to scare passers-by, before shooting the police escort of the expatriate. The robbers then sped off with the money and left the owner unhurt.

Motorists and commuter vehicle operators around Okpara Square fled in different directions to escape from the commotion that ensued.

Shops and business centres were forced to close, following the rumour that the town had been invaded by unknown gunmen.

Abia police spokesperson, Geoffrey Ogbonna who confirmed the incident said normalcy has been restored. He also vowed that the police will bring the dare-devil robbers to justice.

