By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado The Catholic Bishop of Ekiti, Most Rev. Felix Ajakaye has charged politicians to shun what he described as “political idolatry”, which he said involves the attitude of always jumping from one political party to the other aimlessly or for pecuniary reasons, rather than in national interest.

The Bishop gave the charge at a special mass that held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cathedral, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, during the 55th World Communication Day, where scores of journalists in the state were present.

He commended journalists for their efforts so far, but urged them to always go beyond the now rampant, “complacent attitude of saying we already know certain things”.

” As journalists, we need to practice journalism as media of integrity and credibility, there must not be room for armchair Journalism where a journalist bases his report or presentation on

mere speculation without making efforts to go through a necessary investigation.

Also read: Still on Lekki shootings ” Armchair journalism portends danger for as a nation. Fake news is destructive and divisive. It is sensational and does not promote scholarship.

” It also does not promote authentic communication. The hallmark of the journalism profession is investigative journalism which is all about research and positive oriented, it demands patience, sacrifice, commitment and will power, which is focused on justice, peace, unity, harmony, growth and development”, he said.

According to Bishop Ajakaye, investigative journalism should be promoted in any sane society, saying a society where it is anything goes or a society that does not uphold justice for peace and development would always have a problem.

He said Catholic Pontiff, Pope Francis wished that the term, “communicators”, would have a positive impact on citizens daily relationship with one another.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to regularly address the nation on the various challenges confronting it and the efforts being made to tackle them, stressing that current happenings in the country deserved urgent solutions that would not be earned through delegation of responsibilities

” What is happening in Nigeria now calls for concerns, most especially the issues of kidnapping, killings and banditry among others, and I like to see the President himself in action, not by proxy”, the Bishop said.

