…barely 48hrs after Ikimi was suspended Etsako Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Edo State on Friday suspended Chief Mike Oghiadhome for anti-party activities.

This is coming barely 48hours after Chief Tom Ikimi also a political acolyte of Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki was suspended by Edo Central Exco.

The party chieftains in an emergency meeting in Etsako resolved as follows:

“That Chief Mike Ayegbeni Oghiadomhe attended the meeting held in Benin City on the 8th May, 2021 at the Government House without the consent and mandate of the leaders and members of the party in our local government.

“The views expressed by him calling for the dissolution of the party executives at all levels were his selfish personal views and should be so regarded.

“The Local Government Party Executives are aware of his previous anti-party activities and observed that he has not changed. The party has decided to immediately the process of bringing him to face disciplinary committee of the party.

” The party should seriously warn him to desist from further acts that are capable of dividing the party. We urge him to go back home to see how can revive the fortunes of the party in his voting polling unit and ward.

“We associate ourselves fully with the position of the State Working Committee of our party calling for his suspension.

” We urge all our party members and leaders to continue with the current Local

“Government Mass Mobilization of members.

The resolution was signed by all the executives at the meeting.

Signatures of those who signed the resolution.

ETSAKO CENTRAL LOCAL GOVERNMENT

WARD CHAIRMEN

WARD

NAME

CHRISTOPHER EBODE

NICHOLAS OGBUMA

TOKHOKHO SULE

OMOASI BENSON

FREEMAN ALEONOPE

EMMANUEL OKUBOR

HABIBU DIRISU

