Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Aare Gani Adams By Dapo Akinrefon – Lagos The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, yesterday, disclosed that prominent politicians in the South-West have infiltrated the struggle for the actualisation of the Yoruba nation

Aare Adams, who said the struggle for actualisation of O’odua Republic is a legitimate right of all Yoruba sons and daughters, expressed concern that the struggle had been hijacked by top politicians in the southwest.

Speaking at the weekly O’odua People’s Congress Stakeholders meeting held at the Oodua House in Ikeja, Lagos, he accused some prominent politicians, who he described as betrayers of the Yoruba cause for true liberation.

READ ALSO: Air crash: NIPR mourns Attahiru, says he was committed to Nigerian project He said: “It is unfortunate that some people are determined to weaken the spirit of the agitators. Unfolding events in the last few weeks have shown that some prominent politicians have hijacked the struggle for the actualisation of O’odua Republic. It is an attempt to distract us from the true and original intention of the struggle. But I won’t say it here that the struggle to seek a new nation is the legitimate right that we are determined to live and die for and we wouldn’t waiver in our beliefs and determination to liberate our race.

“But in achieving this lofty dream, I can say it authoritatively that we must be conscious of three things. First, we must show enough diplomacy. Second, we must be conscious of how we generate our information and intelligence- gathering and I will surely keep the third to me.

“We should be diplomatic enough while addressing issues, we should work on the way we gather our intelligent reports, and we must be consistent in our quest for total freedom.

READ ALSO: We support constitution amendments that will enhance Nigeria’s unity, prosperity – Ugwuanyi “As the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, I have put in close to three decades experience in the struggle and I know what it takes to win a struggle of this nature. So for those who had been infiltrating the struggle, I will curse them for seven days and if they fail to heed the warnings, I think they would have themselves to blame.

“The whole thing is targeted at soiling my name and that of other monarchs in Yorubaland, but and I want to say here that nothing good will come out if their attempt to soil my name.”

Iba Adams, however, cursed those instigating crisis in Yoruba land, especially, within the rank of the Oodua Republic agitators, saying the cursing process would be done daily for seven days.

He said: “I will continue to curse them repeatedly for seven days because they deserve nothing but the wrath of God and that of the Yoruba ancestors.”

