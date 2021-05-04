The Presidency has said that there is evidence showing that some disruptive elements are now recruiting the leadership of some ethnic groups, religious leaders and politicians around the country, to forcefully overthrow the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Presidency in a statement by Garba Shehu, the Presidential Spokesman, said the individuals are “convening some sort of conference, where a vote of no confidence would be passed on the President, thus throwing the land into further turmoil.”

The Presidency was responding to an earlier claim on Sunday by the Department of State Services (DSS), alerted on sinister moves by those it called misguided elements to wreak havoc on the government, sovereignty and corporate existence of the country.

The move is “Championed by some disgruntled religious and past political leaders, the intention is to eventually throw the country into a tailspin, which would compel a forceful and undemocratic change of leadership,” the Presidency claimed.

“The caterwauling, in recent times, by these elements, is to prepare the grounds adequately for their ignoble intentions, which are designed to cause further grief for the country. The agent provocateurs hope to achieve through artifice and sleight of hands, what they failed to do through the ballot box in the 2019 elections.

“Nigerians have opted for democratic rule and the only accepted way to change a democratically elected government is through elections, which hold at prescribed times in the country. Any other way is patently illegal and even treasonable. Of course, such would attract the necessary consequences.

“These discredited individuals and groups are also in cahoots with external forces to cause maximum damage in their own country. But the Presidency, already vested with mandate and authority by Nigerians till 2023, pledges to keep the country together, even if some unruly feathers would be ruffled in the process.”

