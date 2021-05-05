Following the continuous issues of insufficient electric power generation and excessive gas flaring from oil exploration in the Niger Delta region, calls have been made for the auditing of the running of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC). According to reports, the operations of the management of the NDPHC should be audited to ensure the Nigerian National Integrated Power Project live up to its expectation.

Currently, the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) is managed by Mr Chiedu Ugbo Managing Director, Mrs Nkechi Mba (Executive Director Corporate Service) and Mr Ifeoluwa Oyedele (Executive Director Networks).

In a statement signed by Musa Ibrahim and Peter Moses, the stakeholders said, “You will recall that Mr Nkechi Mba survived a fatal accident in November 2020. The accident paralysed part of her body and made her wheelchair-bound. Thus, incapacitating her from executing her official duties as expected. Before her accident, Mrs Nkechi Mba was promoted from General Manager of Procurement to Executive Director Corporate Service in October 2020.

“However, she still controls and manages her previous office in the managerial capacity, contrary to what should be obtainable. This development is counter-productive to the National Integrated Power Projects.

“Also, all company’s procurement documents are brought to her at home to influence and decide before awards go to who and in what manner and the Managing Director is in concert with this.

“The brazen act by the management of the NDPHC facilitated the sale of different power plants in the country for gains not patriotic to the country. Hence, the reason why the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has been investigating top management of the company since 2018.

“Meanwhile, the Finance & Administration Director Mr Babayo Shehu has also been accused of not providing a smooth ground for contractors by withholding funds for project execution over kickbacks.

READ ALSO: FG will achieve 5million homes’ solar system target – Osinbajo “The Executive Director Corporate Service spearheaded the award of the completion of Alaoji Power plant to a popular businessman.

“Under the Sani Abacha military junta in the 1990s, Mr Offor’s Chrome Group was offered the contract for the Turn Around Maintenance (TAM) of the Port Harcourt refinery. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo told Premium Times in August 2015 that nothing came of the purported work done on the project, despite being paid. Obasanjo was quoted as saying that, “I explained that what I met were refineries that were not working, refineries that were given to an amateur for repairs, for maintenance, what they call turn around maintenance to the company….”

“Again In 2014, the Goodluck Jonathan administration also was claimed to had awarded the Chrome Energy the turnaround maintenance (TAM) contract for both the Old 60,000 bpd Port Harcourt Refinery and the 150,000 bpd New Port Harcourt refinery in Rivers State. The refinery, like many others in the country, are not functioning because of abandonment.

“To ensure the Nigerian National Integrated Power Project live up to its expectation of providing a lasting solution to the issues of insufficient electric power generation and excessive gas flaring from oil exploration in the Niger Delta region, the Chairman and board members of Niger Delta Power Holding Company need to audit the operations of the NDPHC management, especially the activities of the Managing Director Mr Chiedu Ugbo, Networks Director Mr Ifeoluwa Oyedele, and Corporate Service Director Mrs Nkechi Mba, Finance & Administration Director Mr Babayo Shehu.”

Like this: Like Loading...