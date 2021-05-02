Janet Osemudiamen

The world’s longest pedestrian bridge (516 Arouca) has just opened in Portugal. The bridge is named 516 Arouca because, it’s 516 meters long and is in the town of Arouca, an hour south of Porto then connects Aguieiras Waterfall and Paiva Gorge and it is the latest adventure offering in the Arouca Geopark, known for its extreme sports.

According to CNN travel It takes about 10 minutes to cross if you’re taking in the panoramic views of the waterfall, the gorge and the fast-moving river seen through the open grid beneath your feet — four if you’re saying your prayers and making a dash for the end of it.

It’s a Tibetan-style hanging bridge, held up by steel cables and two huge V-shaped towers, and is 1,692 feet, if that makes it feel any more manageable.

The River Paiva flows 176 meters (576 feet) below the pathway’s three-foot-wide open metal grid.

The railings are rigid netting, while the deck is constructed of 127 four-meter long modules.

