Muslim men pray at the Fatmah Mosque in the Kuwait city, Kuwait, just before daybreak on Sunday, during Laylat al-Qadr, which falls on the 27th day of the holy month of Ramadan. Laylat al-Qadr, the most important prayer of the fasting month, is the night Muslims commemorate the revelation of the first verses of the Koran. Photo: AFP

Like this: Like Loading...