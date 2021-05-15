Across magazines and TV, women with small physiques are often seen prancing around and getting all the attention. This is in contrast with how plus-size women are shown and seen on these platforms.

It is on this premise that the promoters of Miss Curvy Africa Reality TV Show/Iconic Award are set to hit airwaves and keep viewers glued to their TV with a competition that would showcase the African plus-size beauties.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lagos, Founder, Miss Curvy Africa Reality TV, Olamide Silver disclosed that the second edition of the reality show tagged, ‘Our Tradition Our Pride’, would hold in Nigeria, adding that this year’s edition would be huge, as it intends to host contestants from other African countries including Uganda, South Africa, Kenya, Zimbabwe, and Ghana.

Silver stated that during the month-long competition, contestants would be camped at a resort in Lagos, where they will compete for the grand prize, with the grand finale schedule to hold at Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

The project, he notes, aims to support African plus-size women, appreciate their beauty and let the world know their talent. He added that the reality show also aims to boost the confidence of the women, as most plus-size women are usually body shamed.

Also speaking at the briefing, the Co-founder and executive producer, lbitayo Buhari stated that the show would be adventurous, as it would keep viewers glued to their TV.

She further disclosed that the winner would go home with a $1000 business empowerment fund, an official car, a movie and a modeling deal and brand ambassadorship, while the first and second runners-up would get consolation prizes and modeling contracts.

According to her, the contestants would be judged basically by their body figure, intelligence and poise. While appealing for more supports from corporate organizations and individuals, she disclosed that the official broadcast partners are Spice TV Africa, Soundcity, ONTV, Try bestTV, CheqTV and Studio 24 Nigeria amongst others.

