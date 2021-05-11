Professor Ibrahim Agboola Gambari

• ‘They packed money and other valuable assets’

• Police, FRSC move to ensure hitch-free Eid-El-Fitri

Presidency last night confirmed that armed men suspected to be robbers invaded residences of two senior aides to President Muhammadu Buhari inside the precinct of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the president, Garba Shehu, confirmed the development via his verified twitter handle @GarShehu at 9:28pm.

“The Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, has confirmed that ‘there was a foolish attempt’ to burgle his residence at 3:00am this morning but it turned out to be unsuccessful.

“Professor Gambari, whose house is on a street next to the Villa, has assured that there is nothing to worry about from the incident,” Shehu said.

The incident on Sunday prompted Gambari and Abubakar Maikano, the chief of staff and admin officer, to abandon their residences, sources said.

“Their houses were robbed and the robbers packed money and other valuable assets from both houses.

“The robbers took away as much as possible from both places. What is more unfortunate is that no one has been arrested,” the source said.

MEANWHILE, Federal Capital Territory Police Command has assured residents of a hitch-free Eid-El-Fitri celebration as it has taken proactive measures to contain any untoward action.

Police Public Relations Officer of the command, ASP Mariam Yusuf, in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, enjoined residents to report all suspicious movements.

“To ensure that residents of the Federal Capital Territory enjoy a hitch-free Eid-El-Fitri celebration, the FCT Police Command has deployed proactive measures within the city, especially at strategic places such as recreational parks/centres, worship centres and major highways.

“In line with that, the Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, has ordered uninterrupted patrols, diligent stop/search operations and coordinated intelligence-based crime fighting strategies within the FCT during the celebration.

“The command implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883 and to report the conduct of police officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) on number 09022222352,” the statement read.

Similarly, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has commenced mobilisation of its personnel and operational equipment for special patrols aimed at ensuring safer road environment before, during and after the Eid-El-Fitri celebration.

Announcing this, yesterday, the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, said no fewer than 35,000 regular and special marshals as well as Road Safety Club members would be on the road from May 11 to 17, 2021 to ensure strict compliance with traffic rules by motorists.”



