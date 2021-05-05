The Presidency says it has uncovered plans by some misguided elements to recruit leadership of some ethnic groups and politicians to pass vote of no confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman, who stated this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, said already the Department of State Services (DSS), had on Sunday alerted on sinister moves by misguided elements to wreak havoc on the government, sovereignty and corporate existence of the country.

According to him, the moves are being championed by some disgruntled religious and past political leaders, as the intention is to eventually throw the country into a tailspin, which will compel a forceful and undemocratic change of leadership.

The presidency, however, maintained that the Buhari administration would keep the country together in spite the activities of agent provocateurs.

“Further unimpeachable evidence shows that these disruptive elements are now recruiting the leadership of some ethnic groups and politicians round the country with the intention of convening some sort of conference, where a vote of no confidence will be passed on the President, thus throwing the land into further turmoil.

READ ALSO: You’re haunted by leadership failure, PDP replies Presidency on coup claim “The caterwauling, in recent times by these elements, is to prepare the grounds adequately for their ignoble intentions, which are designed to cause further grief for the country.

“The agent provocateurs hope to achieve through artifice and sleight of hands, what they failed to do through the ballot box in the 2019 elections.

“Nigerians have opted for democratic rule, and the only accepted way to change a democratically elected government is through elections, which hold at prescribed times in the country.

“Any other way is patently illegal and even treasonable. Of course, such will attract the necessary consequences.

“These discredited individuals and groups are also in cahoots with external forces to cause maximum damage in their own country.

“But the Presidency already vested with mandate and authority by Nigerians till 2023, pledges to keep the country together, even if some unruly feathers will be ruffled in the process.’’

Vanguard News Nigeria

