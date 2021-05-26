Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has said that President Buhari will not be seeking a third term in office as he is not interested in such.

According to Shehu who spoke to Arise TV on Tuesday, May 25, the president is very worried that offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as well as police stations are being burnt in several parts of the country and described those behind the acts as anarchists. He wonders if some persons are working against the election holding in 2023.

”It is very disturbing that offices of INEC and the police are being set alight in parts of the country by anarchists and I believe that the law enforcement is efficient enough to deal with the ongoing challenge.

”Does anybody want to stop the election in 2023? President Buhari is not interested in 3rd term. He is not cut out for that so there will be an election in 2023 and we will get there God willing.” Shehu said

Responding to criticism that trailed the President’s decision not to attend the funeral of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, Shehu said: ”I was in Europe on an assignment and I have not spoken to Mr. President on this but let me give you one example. The president is somebody who is so concerned about the safety and wellbeing of ordinary Nigerians on the street.

Do you know why he prays his Juma’at in the statehouse? He doesn’t go to the National mosque because he doesn’t like this idea of closing road and security men molesting innocent people for the Presidnet to have the right of way.

These are small things to many people but they are important to President Buhari. It was a mourning situation and the President didn’t want to take the attention from that”

