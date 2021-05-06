She has been immediately replaced by the director of finance, Mohammed Koko.
Usman who was one of the co-founders of the Bring Back Our Girls campaign, was appointed NPA chief in 2016. Her appointment generated a lot of controversies as many saw her nomination as not only ethnically based, but a as a form of compensation for being a card carrying member of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress, APC. Her qualification for the very sensitive role was equally questioned.
Usman reportedly said that she is yet to receive any formal communication to her sack from the Ministry of Transport.
Comments