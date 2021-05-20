*National average price drops 3.65% By Ediri Ejoh The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), yesterday, said the highest average price of petrol in April was recorded in Plateau, Kano and Abia states.

In its ‘Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) Price Watch for April 2021’, the bureau gave the price per litre of the product as N178.14 in Plateau, N177 in Kano and N175.92 in Abia contrary to N166.38 national average.

According to the NBS, the average price paid by consumers for petrol increased by 27.16 per cent year-on-year and decreased month-on-month by -3.65 per cent to N166.38 in April from N172.68 in March.

READ ALSOPDP calls for reinstatement of sacked Kaduna workers In another development, the average price paid by consumers for Automotive Gas Oil otherwise known as diesel increased by 0.76 per cent month-on-month and by 5.84 per cent year-on-year to N237.19 in April from N235.41 in March.

According to the bureau, states with the highest average price of diesel were Benue, whose residents paid N264.75, Borno N255.43 and Ebonyi N252.50.

However, residents of Anambra at N211.92, Kogi at N215 and Jigawa at N217.93 paid the lowest average price of diesel in April.

