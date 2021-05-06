A bicycle that once belonged to Diana, Princess of Wales has sold for £44,000. Tatler reports.

The blue 1970s Ladies Raleigh Traveller bicycle, which the young Princess frequently rode around London before her marriage to Prince Charles in 1981, was expected to fetch £20,000 when it was auctioned on 28 April at Sussex-based Burstow & Hewett, however, the final sale price exceeded this and sold for more than double. Details of the purchaser have not been disclosed.

Experts believe the bike is a piece of royal memorabilia symbolic of Diana’s youth and she was often photographed riding it to her workplace, the Young England Kindergarten in Pimlico, after her engagement to Charles was announced.

At the time, the media dubbed it the ‘shame bike’ for causing embarrassment to the royal family, which led to palace staff quickly advising Diana to stop riding it, believing that it was an unsuitable mode of transport for a royal-to-be. Diana quietly sold the bike to a friend’s father in 1981, a buyer who ended up keeping it locked away in his garage for 27 years before selling it in 2008 for £211.

The three-gear, 26in-wheel bicycle was last sold in 2018, fetching £9,200. According to Burstow & Hewett, Diana would leave the bike chained to the railings outside her London flat, even commenting in interviews about having a wheel stolen. In the auction programme, they state ‘the bicycle was a famous symbol of Diana’s oppression. Something she loved being taken away and control over her public appearance for the reputation of what is deemed acceptable for a lady of the British royal family.’

The new owner of the bicycle also received a newspaper article from 1981 and a framed letter from Mr. Gerald Stonehill included in the lot. Stonehill, who originally purchased the item from Diana, states ‘Diana had hoped the original sale would be concealed’ after it was considered ‘inconsistent with her future status.’

