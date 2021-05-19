Pro-Kaduna protesters march against Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) strike.

Anti labour protest is holding live at Kaduna metropolis to counter the allegations of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) against the Kaduna State Government. The protest is holding at Nepa Roundabouts, the same spot where NLC members gathered for a protest on Tuesday.

Women, youth and children were seen holding placards to protest against the ongoing NLC strike on its third day.

The protesters accused the labour union of putting Kaduna residents in a total blackout.

Their placards read “the achievements of the state’s governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai which includes: payment of loan and gratuities to retired workers with 14 billion Naira, payment of scholarship and introduction of loan scheme to students and among others.”

Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai asked the NLC President, Ayuba Wabba to submit himself to the nearest police station for prosecution after he accused him of economic sabotage in the state.

Wabba, who dared the government to arrest him, led a protest within the state metropolis on the same day.





