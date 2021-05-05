By Jimitota Onoyume Petroleum Training Institute, PTI, Delta state has flagged off a three months training programme on computer competence for 57 youths drawn from 24 Urhobo kingdoms in the state.

Acting Principal and Chief Executive, of the school, Dr Henry Adimula said the training would cost the school approximately four million naira, adding that the fund was generated from the school’s internally generated revenue.

He said the programme was one of the school’s corporate social responsibilities to its immediate host communities, urging the trainees to make good use of the opportunity to become key players in the global information technology-driven world.

ALSO READ: NIDCOM hails NIHA on efforts to provide succour to 235m people “This training programme on computer competence skills acquisition for youths in the Urhobo kingdom is 100 per cent PTI’s corporate social responsibility to its immediate host communities geared towards equipping the youths with skills on information technology in the digital business and e transact age”, he said.

Professor Sunny Awhefeada, Dean faculty of Arts, Delta State University, Pastor Verah Orhobor, a lecturer in PTI, Mr Brown Ukanefimoni and others in their separate speeches enjoined the trainees to take the programme seriously, stressing that it would lead them to a world of wide range opportunities in the new digital world order.

Some of the trainees expressed gratitude for the opportunity, assuring that they would make good use of it.

Vanguard News Nigeria

