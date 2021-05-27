Blessing SamuelIsaac OmeruahOyinlomo QuadriSportTennis

Quadri, Omeruah Keep Marching On As Atseye, Madueke Fall

Teenage sensation, Oyinlomo Quadri, yesterday, continued her march to an unprecedented third title at the CBN Senior Open Tennis Championships when she downed Esther Olamide 6-1, 6-0 to join the second round train of the competition.

The 43rd edition of the CBN Senior Open Tennis Championship holding at the Package B of the Moshood Abiola Stadium Abuja has a N1 million star prize at stake for winners in both the the men’s and women’s singles categories.

 

In other games played at the same venue yesterday, Nene Yakubu beat Amara Nwokoro 6-3, 7-5, while Blessing Samuel defeated Blessing Omotayo 6-5, 6-4 also in the women’s singles category.

In the men’s singles, Ehi Endurance lost 6-4, 6-4 to Isaac Omeruah, just as Peter Lawal beat Suleiman Ibrahim 6-3, 6-4 to cruise into the third round. Musa Mohammed also defeated Dickson John 6-2, 6-2, Isaac Attah earned a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Leo Emmanuel, Isaac Emeruwa was beaten 6-1, 6-2 by Michael Chima, while Wilson Igbinovia stopped Adehi Ochei 6-1, 2-6, 7-5.

In the men’s doubles, the duo of Jebutu Emmanuel/Uche Oparaoji lost to Audu Muktar/Sani Musa ended 5-7, 6-4, 10-2, while the duo of Eze Tochukwu and Philip Adebayo came from a set down to beat Henry Atseye and Nonso Madueke 0-6, 6-4, 10-7.




