Teenage sensation, Oyinlomo Quadri, yesterday, continued her march to an unprecedented third title at the CBN Senior Open Tennis Championships when she downed Esther Olamide 6-1, 6-0 to join the second round train of the competition.

The 43rd edition of the CBN Senior Open Tennis Championship holding at the Package B of the Moshood Abiola Stadium Abuja has a N1 million star prize at stake for winners in both the the men’s and women’s singles categories.



In other games played at the same venue yesterday, Nene Yakubu beat Amara Nwokoro 6-3, 7-5, while Blessing Samuel defeated Blessing Omotayo 6-5, 6-4 also in the women’s singles category.

In the men’s singles, Ehi Endurance lost 6-4, 6-4 to Isaac Omeruah, just as Peter Lawal beat Suleiman Ibrahim 6-3, 6-4 to cruise into the third round. Musa Mohammed also defeated Dickson John 6-2, 6-2, Isaac Attah earned a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Leo Emmanuel, Isaac Emeruwa was beaten 6-1, 6-2 by Michael Chima, while Wilson Igbinovia stopped Adehi Ochei 6-1, 2-6, 7-5.

In the men’s doubles, the duo of Jebutu Emmanuel/Uche Oparaoji lost to Audu Muktar/Sani Musa ended 5-7, 6-4, 10-2, while the duo of Eze Tochukwu and Philip Adebayo came from a set down to beat Henry Atseye and Nonso Madueke 0-6, 6-4, 10-7.





