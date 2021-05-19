Queen Elizabeth II (pictured with one of her corgis last year) was given the two new puppies earlier this year | Image: AP

Queen Elizabeth II is reportedly devastated after the death of one of the two puppies that she was given shortly before her husband Prince Philip died.

“The Queen is absolutely devastated,” The Sun tabloid quoted a Windsor Castle source as saying. “Everyone concerned is upset as this comes so soon after she lost her husband.”

The Queen lost her husband of 73 years in April and had found solace in walking five-month-old Fergus, who died unexpectedly, and Muick most days on the grounds of Windsor Castle, the newspaper said.

The Queen and Prince Philip arriving at Liverpool Street Station in London with the Corgis. | Image: Geoffrey White/ANL/Shutterstock

Prince Andrew reportedly gave his mother the two dorgi puppies — a cross between dachshunds and the queen’s beloved corgis breed — in February as a surprise to cheer her up after 99-year-old Philip went into hospital that month. He died on April 9.

Buckingham Palace did not comment.

The 95-year-old Queen used to be a keen breeder of corgis, a short-legged Welsh breed. She has given that up, citing her advancing age, but The Sun said she was thrilled by the new puppies.

Then-Royal Princess Elizabeth holds a corgi in April 1940.

Lisa Sheridan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Fergus was named after the Queen’s uncle, Fergus Bowes-Lyon, who was killed in World War I, The Sun said.

Muick is the name of a loch on the Scottish royal estate at Balmoral. The Queen still has one older dorgi called Candy.

Related

Like this: Like Loading...