*No communication yet from Saudi Arabia — NAHCON By Ishola Balogun Amid unconfirmed report making the rounds that only 60,000 pilgrims will perform the 2021 hajj, the Haramain has said that the quota for the hujjaj from different countries will be finalised within two weeks.

This was contained in a tweet by Haramain today Tuesday. This particularly put to rest the unconfirmed report that the government of Saudi Arabia had allowed 60,000 pilgrims to perform 2021 hajj.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has said that the information on 60,000 remains inconclusive as the Hajj and Umrah Ministry charged with the affairs of Hajj is yet to take decision.

The commission urged Nigerians and intending pilgrims to wait for official communication from the appropriate authorities, and promised to furnish all stakeholders with any communication from Saudi Arabia.

"The Commission will not fail to keep the public updated as soon as an official stand is finalized by the kingdom. NAHCON understands the anxious wait by the public, especially by Hajj and Umrah stakeholders regarding 2021, in order to make their final decisions and preparations.

The Commission trusts that Saudi Arabia is considerate of all happenings and will soon make a proclamation on Hajj 2021 in the interest of all Muslims as promised.

Vanguard News Nigeria