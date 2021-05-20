Shina Abubakar – Osogbo Farmers in Osun State have called on the state government to assist them with the provision of farm input during this rainy season to ensure food security.

Speaking through the Chairperson, All Farmers’ Association of Nigeria (AFAN) in Ife East Local Government, Mrs. Teniade Aderemi at Governor’s Family Meeting organized by the Office of the Special Adviser on Civic Engagement at Oba Okunade Sijuade’s Memorial Hall, Enuwa, Ile Ife, she said the provision of more farm inputs would not only improve agricultural productivity in the state but also stimulate agro-economic development.

Aderemi urged the government to make provision for additional tractors, synthetic fertilizers, seedlings, irrigation among other necessary inputs needed to cultivate the land at ease.

“It’s high time the government intensifies relentless efforts in ensuring food security in the state as this could be well achieved through adequate empowerment for us farmers.

READ ALSO: N10bn scandal: PDP clarifies position on EFCC invitation “In addition to the supply of more farm inputs by the government, is the need to fortify the agricultural value chain for the mutual benefit of the state and the farmers”, she added.

A former deputy governor of the state, Sooko Adeleke Adewoyin, who aligned with the demands of the farmers, said Osun is an agrarian state where a large population is involved in farming, hence, assured them that their requests would be favourably considered because Oyetola had shown commitment to revamping agriculture.

He added that despite paucity funds in the state, Oyetola would always be scored high using all indices of good governance, emphasising that his performance is top-notch and unprecedented.

“It is crystal clear that Oyetola has demonstrated an uncommon sense of duty and patriotism in contributing to the well-being of the people, especially the implementation of populist programs and infrastructural development in the state. It then behooves on all right-thinking individuals in the state to support him beyond 2022”, he added..

In his submission, the Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye who represented the governor at the event said it was the resolve of the governor to allow voices and opinions of the people to become an input mechanism in the policy cycle, that necessitated the town hall meeting, noting that Oyetola’s government would continue to be people-centered and all-inclusive.

He, however, assured the people that their demands would be given adequate consideration.

Vanguard News Nigeria

