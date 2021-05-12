The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has directed Muslim faithful to continue the Ramadan fast today, adding that the Eid-il Fitr festival will hold on Thursday.

Making the clarifications in a statement in Abuja, the NSCIA said the crescent has not been sighted to end Ramadan fast.

The statement signed by the Deputy Secretary-General, of NSCIA, Prof. Salisu Shehu said:

“The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) – under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, wishes to inform the Nigerian Muslim Ummah that there was no proven report of the sighting of the crescent of Shawwal, 1442 AH on the 29th of Ramadan, 1442 AH. Ramadan fast will, therefore, continue tomorrow Wednesday, 12th May as the 30th day of Ramadan.

“Consequently, Thursday 13th May is hereby declared as 1st of Shawwal, 1442 AH and the day of Eid-il Fitr.

“The Council prays that Almighty Allah accepts our fasting and other virtuous acts in Ramadan and grant us all peaceful and blissful Eid celebrations.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Bello, has banned Eid prayers at the National Eid prayer ground on the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Expressway, Airport Road.

The prohibition, Bello said, is due to the battle against the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that is still ravaging some parts of the world.

Like this: Like Loading...