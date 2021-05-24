Ifeanyi Okowa

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday, charged the Federal Government to support states willing to establish ranches as alternative to open grazing. Okowa gave the charge during the third session of the 15th Synod of Asaba Diocese of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion in Oshimili South Council of the state.

He said open grazing had caused unresolved conflicts between farmers and herders, which had led to avoidable loss of life and sacking of communities in parts of the country.

He said the Federal Government could not be thinking of achieving food security when herdsmen were destroying farmlands with their cattle.

He argued that prices of food items had increased, because farmers could no longer work on their farms for fear of being attacked by armed herdsmen and bandits.

“The Federal Government should support ranching, because it is in the best interest of the country. There are challenges in every state of this country, but I thank God for the relative peace in Delta State.

“I know we still have farmer-herder clashes in Delta, of which our Southern governors have declared their stand and we are determined to follow it through.

“We also thank God that our Northern counterparts are beginning to realise that our suggestions were right and they are for the best interest of this country. We just hope that the Federal Government will put things together that will enable us to stop open grazing,” he stated.

He disclosed that work had commenced on the Isheagwu-Ewulu road to open up that part of Aniocha South Local Council.On alleged recycling of politicians, Okowa admonished leaders to realise that they occupied every office was at the instance of the people and should do everything possible to represent the interest of the people.

He congratulated the retiring Bishop of Asaba Diocese, Anglican Communion, Rev. Justus Mogekwu on his contributions to the church and for prayers for the state.

Earlier in a sermon titled: Encounters With Grace, Bishop, Missionary Diocese of Agwu-Aninri, Rev. Benson Chukwunweike, urged Christians to work for the grace of God to abide in them, adding “God gave positions of authority to those he choses.”





