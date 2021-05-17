Everything you need to live well

AQ | Image: Instagram/thisisaq

Just about a year after releasing an award-winning rap album, Nigerian rapper AQ is set to drop a new album on Friday. AQ today made the announcement on his Instagram page.

“New Album out this Friday, 21/05/21 …” AQ wrote.

“I had to take off the suits for this one,” he added, alluding to the album cover of his 2020 album “God’s Engineering” on which he was pictured dressed in a black suit.

God’s Engineering won the best rap album at the 14th edition of the Headies Award. But AQ isn’t resting on his laurels. After a social media break following his Headies win in February, he informed his fans in April that he his back.

“I haven’t released music in more than a year now, took break to do some necessary work behind the scenes, but guess what ….. I’m back …” He said.

In this article:

AQ

Related

Like this: Like Loading...