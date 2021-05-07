The family of Enoch Adeboye, general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has fixed May 9 to commence burial activities for Dare who passed away on Wednesday.

“Our confident assurance is rooted in the life of selflessness and sacrifice our son lived for Jesus Christ, our Saviour.

“Thank you so much for your prayers and words of encouragement.

“Our prayer is that we will all make it to that glorious home, in Jesus mighty name.”

READ ALSO: Photos: Activities grounded at RCCG Redemption camp over death of Dare Adeboye According to the funeral programme, a special service will be held on Sunday, May 9 at the City of David Youth Church in Eket, Akwa Ibom, where Dare pastored.

Thanksgiving songs and tribute will be held on Monday, May 10, between 4 pm and 6 pm, at the RCCG House of Favour, Redemption Camp, Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

A farewell service will take place on Tuesday, May 11, at the Youth Centre, RCCG Redemption Camp.

Meanwhile, dignitaries including President Muhammadu Buhari, have condoled with the RCCG general overseer over the loss of his son.

Vanguard News Nigeria

