Pastor Enoch Adeboye, RCCG GO By Marie-Therese Nanlong The Region 8 headquarters of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Jos has announced the postponement of the coming of the General Overseer of the Church for an interdenominational service in Plateau State.

It would be recalled that the General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye was billed to be in Camp ground of the Church, located at Kassa, Barkin Ladi local government area of the State on the 30th of the month.

But the Regional Pastor, Christopher Oni and the Head, Media/Publicity, Yemi Matthew in a statement issued in Jos said the postponement which is regretted was due to unforeseen circumstances.

It reads, “The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Region 8 wishes to announce to all invited guests, Christian faithful and the public that the earlier scheduled combined Interdenominational Service with Pastor E. A. Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, theme: “PEACE BE STILL” has been cancelled due to some unforeseen circumstances beyond our control.

“The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Region 8, which has its Headquarters in Jos, Plateau State heartily regret any inconvenience this cancellation may have caused especially all those that might have received invitation letters and those who might have heard about the visit of the General Overseer through other mediums and that have prepared to attend. Thanks for your understanding.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

