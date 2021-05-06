The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Thursday confirmed the death of Dare Adeboye, the son of Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

“It is with a deep and heartfelt sense of loss we announce the departure of our beloved son, brother, husband and father, Oluwadamilare Temitayo Adeboye. Who went to be with the Lord on the 4th of May, 2021,” RCCG public relations department said in a statement.

RCCG said Pastor Dare’s life was well lived as he served the Lord without reserve, giving effortlessly and leading fearlessly.

“Though shaken, our anchor remains Jesus Christ in whom we have the assurance that we will one day meet in a place where there is no pain,” RCCG said.

“It is the wish of the family to be left alone at this moment, and we pray the Lord keep you as you honour this humble request.”

The 42-year-old was the third child of Pastor Adeboye. Dare died in his sleep on Wednesday in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, where he was based with his family.

Dare, an assistant pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35, would have been 43 years old in June.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

President Muhammadu Buhari also commiserated with Pastor Adeboye, his family and members of his church.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President urged them to find comfort in the teachings of the Holy Scriptures that those who have chosen to serve God faithfully will see Him as He is in eternity.

“The President prays God Almighty to grant the departed rest in His everlasting kingdom and comfort grieving family, friends and associates,” Adesina said.





