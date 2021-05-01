By Nkiruka Nnorom The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has inaugurated a new intensive care centre in Ondo as a support to the healthcare system in the state.

The project, executed through the charity arm of the church, His Love Foundation (HLF), is in keeping with the church’s commitment to give people access to free healthcare services alongside religious engagements.

According to the statement from HLF, the centre named Akindayomi-Adeboye Intensive Care Centre, the biggest health intervention in Ondo and the foremost amongst several others previously commissioned by The Redeemed Christian Church of God in Lagos, Ogun and Plateau States was inaugurated yesterday within the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital Complex, Laje Road, Ondo State.

The Intensive Health Care centre unlike others has four units; the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), The Kidney Dialysis Unit, The Cardiac Diagnostic Unit and an x-ray unit and a 30KVA generating set.

It also noted that the facility was designed to honour the founder of the church, Pastor Akindayomi as well as the current leader of the church, Pastor Adeboye.

The event was described as an outstanding feat from a faith-based organisation like the Redeemed Christian Church of God and one that is worthy of emulation.

READ ALSO: Electoral reform: INEC should lobby Pastor Adeboye, Sultan of Sokoto Speaking on the main vision of His Love Foundation, HLF Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, the assistant continental overseer and the intercontinental overseer, CSR of the RCCG, noted that its mandate emanates from Matthew 25:36 which states “I was naked, you gave me clothing. I was sick, and you cared for me. I was in prison and you visited me”.

He also added that the church is committed to impact lives in all ramifications as a major core duty of God’s mandate.

He added that with the commissioning of Akindayomi-Adeboye Intensive Care Centre , in addition to several other projects executed over the years in the areas of education, skills acquisition and feeding of over 60 million people for free in the past one year, the church continues to live within its expectation as a church that truly understands its Christian Social Responsibilities.

According to the General Overseer, Pastor E. A Adeboye, who was represented by Pastor Joseph Obayemi, Continental Overseer Africa 1(North Africa) and National Overseer of RCCG, the request to upgrade the ICU centre at UNIMED came when he visited the paramount ruler of Ondo, the Osemawe of Ondo, His Royal Majesty, Oba Dr Victor Adesimbo Kiladejo JILO III, sometimes in December 2020 and “by His Grace and the presence of God we are here today to commission the top-notch centre for the benefits of the people of Ondo.”

Commending the efforts of Redeemed Christian Church of God, the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, thanked Pastor Adeboye in particular for heeding to the request of the Osamewe and always taking the church’s Christian Social Responsibilities beyond the walls of the church to different communities in different countries where the church has its footprints, thereby bringing succour to the people regardless of religious affiliation.

While responding, the Osamawe said he was very delighted to see the ICU centre commissioned, noting that it came earlier than expected and expressed optimism that the upgraded centre will be of immense benefits to the Ondo kingdom and environs.

