By David Royal The death of a former Special Adviser on politics to President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak has been generating reactions from Nigerians on social media.

Some individuals who reacted to the assassination condemned it greatly, saying that the death of such politician in Imo portends great danger.

Gulak was on Sunday morning shot dead by unknown gunmen in Imo state and the Imo Police Command confirmed his death to the public.

Part of the Police Bulletin signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Bala Elkana, read: “On May 30, 2021, at about 07:20hrs, armed bandits intercepted and attacked a Toyota Camry cab, carrying Ahmed Gulak and two others, who were on their way to Sam Mbakwe Airport to catch a flight.

“Ahmed Gulak left his room at Protea Hotel without informing the police nor sister agencies, in view of the fragile security situation in the South East and Imo in particular. He left without any security escorts and while the cab driver took irregular route to the airport, six armed bandits who rode in a Toyota Sienna intercepted, identified and shot at Ahmed Gulak at around Umueze Obiangwu in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area, close to the Airport.

“The Commissioner of Police Imo State, Mr. Abutu Yaro, has directed a discreet investigation into the matter as Tactical and Special forces have been deployed to cordone off the area and arrest perpetrators.”

You would that in recent times, Imo state have been turned into a home of chaos, banditry, and hoodlums activities are now the order of the day, thereby igniting unnecessary fear and anxiety in the minds of the citizens and other residents in the state.

The state government in collaboration with police have been doing everything possible to restore peace in the state but all efforts appear to be fruitless after the killing of the APC chieftain on Sunday by "Unknown Gunmen".

See some of the reactions as seen in social media below

Killing Ahmed Gulak in Owerri portends great danger.

Imo State is very small for Gov Uzodinma to be unable to secure.#BiafraRemembranceDay

— TiBugzy (@tibugzy) May 30, 2021

Within hours, our intelligence service was able to peg the sit-at-home order given by Nnamdi Kanu as the reason for the murder of Ahmed Gulak. Postulation, at best. But if they claim it’s true, why haven’t they been able to identify the people behind BH? Protecting some people?

— Akintomide (@tomidearoso) May 30, 2021

Ahmed Gulak’s death is painful to me. No matter the circumstances of his death, it won’t augur well for Nigeria. He had a mindset that did not look down on others due to tribe or religion. People like that are needed. My condolences to his family. May God grant them fortitude

— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) May 30, 2021

Ahmed Gulak chaired the panel that handed Hope Uzodinma @OfficialAPCNg guber ticket. He was Assembly Speaker, Prez SA, & Adviser.

That such a politically-exposed VIP was shot dead in a state his benefactor is governor and CSO underscores the level of insecurity in Imo. RIP. pic.twitter.com/B3HnqARuQE

— Chuks Akunna (@akunnachux) May 30, 2021

Those asking what Ahmed Gulak was doing in Owerri where he was killed – I need to understand the point of that question. He’s not supposed to go there or Owerri is too unsafe for anyone to go there?

— Mark Amaza (@amasonic) May 30, 2021

1. Death of Ahmed Gulak in Owerri Imo State, is scary. 36 States & FCT, are on fire. Jos Plateau, Benue & Southern Kaduna most especially. But Buhari will fly to Mali. A man whose house is on fire but he turns his eyes elsewhere, must be impeached. Lawan must be impeached as well

— NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) May 30, 2021

The killings by “Ungun Known Men” over there in SE is escalating to elite. Assassinating Barrister Ahmed Gulak by whatever reason is uncalled for. This is someone who has huge popularity in Adamawa.

Imagine this happened in Kaduna, the North will be trending by now.

— Mubarak Umar (@Mubarack_Umar) May 30, 2021

A former Presidential Adviser; Ahmed Gulak, who left PDP for APC, and also chaired the APC panel that chose Hope Uzodinma, has just been assassinated in Imo state.

May his soul Rest In Peace. 🙏🏼

Insecurity can take anyone anytime, doesn’t matter your political party.

— Somto Onuchukwu (@chosensomto) May 30, 2021

The Former Political adviser to GEJ who defected from APC, Ahmed Gulak has been shot dead in Owerri by unknown gunmen

He accused Rochas of offering him $2m to return his son-in-law as APC gubernatorial candidate pic.twitter.com/D7f4BMaPih

— Tunde Ednut (@TundeEddnut) May 30, 2021

This story of Ahmed Gulak getting shot IS HEAVY O. The insecurity is becoming more and more dangerous.

We need to address this head on.

— Banks Omisore (@MrBanksOmishore) May 30, 2021

Wow, Ahmed Gulak!

I remember that guy. One of GEJ’s fiercest defenders in the North then.

Surprised (or, well not so surprised for politicians) when crossed to APC few years ago.

— Suraj Oyewale (Jarus) (@Jarushub) May 30, 2021

Some of them are asking what Ahmed Gulak is doing in Imo State on Biafra memorial day. Everyone will surely reap what they sow.

Lunatics!

— TallJohn🌍 (@JohnFanimokun) May 30, 2021