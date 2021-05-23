By Levinus Nwabughiogu – Abuja House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Assessment and Status of All Recovered Loots, Movable and Immovable Assets has invited the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami to give updates on the recovered loots.

Others also invited included the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning; the National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen. Babagana Mongunu (rtd); the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC); the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC); the Nigeria Police Force; Nigeria Customs Service and Nigerian Navy.

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA); Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC); Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); Accountant General to the Federation; Auditor General of the Federation; Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority; Former Ministers of Justice; Former National Security Advisers; Former Chairmen of EFCC; Former Chairmen of ICPC; Former Inspectors General of Police and Former Comptrollers General of Customs were also invited.

A statement from the Committee signed by its chairman, Hon Adejoro Adeogun and made available to Journalists in Abuja on Sunday mandated the ministers and all other invitees to appear on Monday, May 24, 2021 being the day the panel is holding an investigative hearing on the recovered assets.

According to the statement, the investigation covers between 2002 to 2020.

The essence of the hearing, the Committee said was to ensure effective and efficient management and utilization of the recovered assets.

Other stakeholders invited by the Committee to make inputs were Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption; Commercial Banks; Association of Bureau de Change Operators of Nigeria; Chairman of the Disbanded Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property and the Chairman of the Disbanded Pension Reform Task Team.

Former Commanders General of NSCDC Mr Ngozika Ihuoma, M. D Crincad & Cari Nigeria Limited; Mr Dipo Fatokun, CBN’s Director Banking Services; Mr Abubakar Animasaun, EFCC’s Account Department Mr Abdullahi Ibrahim Staff of EFCC.

Mr Mukhtar Bello, Staff of EFCC; Non-Governmental Organisations and Civil Societies Organisations such as CISLAC; SERAP; HEDA and BUDGIT are also invited to the public hearing make inputs.

“The Committee is calling for memoranda from stakeholders and the general public pursuant to Sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended)”, the statement added.

