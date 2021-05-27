IGP Usman Alkali Baba. Photo/POLICENG

The Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkali Usman Thursday said that the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has created a vacuum in the police efforts to confront insecurity in the country.

The police boss also revealed that the morale of the operatives has sadly become dampened following the #EndSARS protest and the increasing attacks incident on police officials and formations in the Southeast.

The IGP bared his mind during a press briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Team held weekly and held at the State House, Abuja.

Alkali saidthat the Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) squad established in October 2020 to bridge the vacuum left by the Federal Special Anti-robbery squad (FSARS), was yet to take off.

Explaining that the regular police personnel have not been able to immediately fit into the vacuum created by the disbanded SARS, the IGP, however, assured that efforts are on by the hierarchy to train them for the new responsibilities.

Further, the Police boss stated that the security agency has so far recorded successes against secessionists and criminals in the Southeast.

He, however, lamented they could not be immediately handed prosecution and made to face justice because of the current strike embarked upon by judiciary workers in the country.

On the planned recruitment of 10,000 new police personnel, the acting IGP disclosed that the process has reached 70 percent, assuring also that the exercise would adhere to the Federal Character principle .



