Lawrence Achudume

“And I have also given thee that which thou has not asked, both riches and honor, so that there shall not be any among the kings like unto thee, all thy days” 1 Kings 3:13 (KJV) Solomon’s request for understanding was strange for a young man of his days and even today. The supposed normal young man would have been quick to ask for power to kill his enemies, riches that others will know he wants in and out of life. But Solomon’s uniqueness made him ask for a different thing from others.

He chose the bedrock upon which the fulfilment of his life would be built.

The Bible said in Proverbs 16:22a “Understanding is a wellspring of life unto him that hath it,” understanding is a wellspring of life. The quality of life you live is founded upon the measure of understanding you have.

In Psalms 119:144b the psalmist cried out “…give me understanding and I shall live.”

The beauty, strength and impact of your life is dependent upon your level of understanding. It is a mental grasp, it is the power of comprehension, and the capacity to apprehend what your life and difference is all about. There is no height that is difficult to attain for a man of understanding. God did not create man to be enslaved but to have dominion, to take charge, to rule and reign. Ignorance of God’s mind will always leave man in the valley of despair. Psalm 32:8 clearly defines God’s desire for man to achieve his purpose thus: “I will instruct thee (according to your difference), I will teach thee in the way which thou shall go (also by your difference) and I will guide you with mine eye (into your difference).

Until you know and understand the mystery of His kingdom about you, you will live a mediocre and an uncelebrated life. Give me understanding and I shall live. In other words, without understanding, I may die. Death is not only when you cease to breathe or when you are certified dead by a physician. There are many living corpses upon earth – (alive but dead) imprisoned, miserable, bitter and full of envy for lack of understanding. Proverbs 29:18 “Where there is no vision, the people perish: but he that keepeth the law, happy is he.”

Vision and its pursuit are possible where there is understanding.

Proverbs 2:11 “Discretion shall preserve thee, understanding shall keep thee.”

It is not about man’s mental understanding; this can at best give you employment and salary. But it is not enough for man to explore the mystery of his greatness and uniqueness as ordained by God.

Proverbs 3:5 “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not on your own understanding.”

Jeremiah 9:23-24 “Thus saith the Lord, let not the wise man glory in his might, let not the rich man glory in his riches:

But let him that glorieth glory in this, that he understandeth and knoweth me, that I am the Lord which exercise loving kindness, judgment, and righteousness in earth: for in these things I delight, saith the Lord.”

To fully explore your uniqueness, which will make you show forth your difference in life, you must acknowledge Him, His mind, His will and ways for your life. This is what will bring out the glory of your difference. The psalmist understood this when he said in Psalm 119:73 “Thy hands have made me and fashioned me: give me understanding, that I may learn thy commandments.”

Thy hands made me i.e. I am different. Thy hands fashioned me uniquely and distinctly.

PRAYER – Therefore, breathe your wisdom over me, so I can understand you and how you want my life to be lived according to your design.

The purpose of God for a man’s life is achieved when a man keeps and dwells in understanding. (Proverbs 19:8). There are general commandments or rules that are common to all believers, but there are specific laws that are peculiar to certain individuals based on their differences, their unique purpose in life.

Job said, in Job 36:11, “If they obey and serve him, they shall spend their days in prosperity, and their years in pleasure.” The obedience and the type of service that will produce prosperity and pleasure is one built upon the peculiarity of the individuals’ word and ordained destiny. The lines on our palms are not for decoration, they are a coded mystery that will find expression by understanding.

Psalm 119:169 says “let my cry come near before thee, oh Lord, give me understanding according to thy word” in amplified translation “let my mournful cry and supplication come near before you O Lord, give me understanding discernment and comprehension, according to your assurance and promise”. There is a word, a more sure word of prophecy for your life. Understanding your nature, your word and your assignment positions you for a life of difference. It is men that make a difference that shine in life. Arise to your place and you will shine. (Isaiah 60:1)

There are 6 major M’s through which man can manifest his difference:

• Make up

• Mandate

• Management

• Marriage

• Money

• Manifestation

